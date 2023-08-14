Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.74. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.60.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trevi Therapeutics
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.