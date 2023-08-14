Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.74. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,663,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,422,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 372,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 2,617.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 459.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 213.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 530,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

