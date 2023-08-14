ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ThermoGenesis’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

ThermoGenesis Stock Performance

THMO opened at $1.22 on Friday. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($3.57). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 139.01% and a negative return on equity of 316.97%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million.

Institutional Trading of ThermoGenesis

About ThermoGenesis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

