ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ThermoGenesis’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
ThermoGenesis Stock Performance
THMO opened at $1.22 on Friday. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.
ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($3.57). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 139.01% and a negative return on equity of 316.97%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million.
Institutional Trading of ThermoGenesis
About ThermoGenesis
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
