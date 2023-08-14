Hovde Group Begins Coverage on TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TowneBank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of TOWN opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $242.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TowneBank by 22.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 30.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 123,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

