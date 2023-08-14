Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,564,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,870,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,383 shares of company stock worth $9,993,906 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

