HC Wainwright Boosts Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Price Target to $20.00

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences
In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,975.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $126,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,975.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,096. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.
