Tyra Biosciences’ (TYRA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.91. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $19.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,975.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $59,265.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,621,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,638,675.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,975.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,096 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 89.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.