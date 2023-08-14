Wedbush Boosts Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $16.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $817.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 448,217 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 448,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,676,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Grant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,467.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 759,864 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 170,647 shares during the last quarter.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

