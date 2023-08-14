Analyzing Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens Community Bancorp and Chester Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Citizens Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.93%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Chester Bancorp.

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 17.61% 9.85% 0.89% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 800,000.0%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Chester Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $79.83 million 1.33 $17.76 million $1.49 6.80 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Chester Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About Chester Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.