Head-To-Head Comparison: Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) vs. Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) and Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Heritage Global and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Waitr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Heritage Global currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.58%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Waitr.

25.3% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Waitr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and Waitr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $46.91 million 2.52 $15.49 million $0.48 6.65 Waitr $111.80 million 0.02 -$206.79 million N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waitr.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 31.81% 38.93% 27.07% Waitr -146.62% -326.74% -87.21%

Summary

Heritage Global beats Waitr on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Waitr

(Get Free Report)

Waitr Holdings Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Waitr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.