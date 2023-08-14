Head-To-Head Contrast: Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) & RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) and RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of RBC Bearings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Q.E.P. and RBC Bearings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q.E.P. $433.66 million 0.12 -$60,000.00 ($0.03) -449.85 RBC Bearings $1.14 billion 5.39 $59.60 million $2.06 103.10

Analyst Ratings

RBC Bearings has higher revenue and earnings than Q.E.P.. Q.E.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBC Bearings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Q.E.P. and RBC Bearings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A RBC Bearings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Q.E.P. has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBC Bearings has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Q.E.P. and RBC Bearings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q.E.P. -0.03% -0.16% -0.06% RBC Bearings N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RBC Bearings beats Q.E.P. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company's product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers; scrapers; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety tools; installation kits; underlayment products; cement boards and masonry tools; and Brutus products. The company markets its products under the QEP, LASH, Roberts, Harris Flooring Group, Capitol, Vitrex, Homelux, Brutus, PRCI, Plasplugs, Tomecanic, Premix-Marbletite (PMM), Apple Creek, and Elastimentt brands. It sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers. Q.E.P. Co., Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications. It also offers mounted bearing products include mounted ball bearings, mounted roller bearings, and mounted plain bearings; and enclosed gearing product lines, including quantis gearmotor, torque arm, tigear, magnagear & maxum, and controlled start transmission. In addition, the company produces power transmission components include mechanical drive components, couplings, and conveyor components; engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circulars or rod-like pieces. It serves automotive, tool holding, agricultural and semiconductor machinery, commercial and defense aerospace, ground defense, construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, food and beverage, packaging and canning, wind, and general industrial markets through its direct sales force, as well as a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

