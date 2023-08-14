Head to Head Contrast: Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) vs. Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fulton Financial and Harleysville Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.09 billion 2.10 $286.98 million $1.72 8.13 Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 2.73 $8.79 million $3.24 6.88

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fulton Financial and Harleysville Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Fulton Financial presently has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 22.57% 13.23% 1.17% Harleysville Financial 33.67% 14.39% 1.38%

Volatility and Risk

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Fulton Financial pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Harleysville Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it provides letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through traditional financial center banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

