Analyzing Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) & Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inchcape and Driven Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inchcape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands $2.03 billion 1.25 $43.19 million $0.78 19.40

Driven Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Inchcape.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inchcape 0 0 3 0 3.00 Driven Brands 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inchcape and Driven Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Inchcape presently has a consensus price target of C$1,085.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,750.00%. Driven Brands has a consensus price target of $26.22, suggesting a potential upside of 73.31%. Given Inchcape’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inchcape is more favorable than Driven Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Inchcape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Driven Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inchcape and Driven Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inchcape N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands 5.99% 10.41% 2.65%

Summary

Driven Brands beats Inchcape on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. It also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. The company sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D'Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

