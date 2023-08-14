Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $99.92 Average PT from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.92.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brunswick by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 136.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,414 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 80.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after acquiring an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $22,270,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BC opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 21.02%.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
