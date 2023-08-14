Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) vs. Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Critical Comparison

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -3.98% 0.23% 0.16% Opera 11.53% 4.59% 4.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of Opera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 4 3 0 2.43 Opera 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Definitive Healthcare and Opera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $14.29, suggesting a potential upside of 35.41%. Opera has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential downside of 11.82%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than Opera.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Opera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $222.65 million 5.22 -$22.25 million ($0.12) -87.91 Opera $331.04 million 5.44 $15.03 million $0.42 37.26

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Definitive Healthcare has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opera beats Definitive Healthcare on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform consists of various functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing firms and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It also provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform. It operates in Nigeria, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, England, South Africa, Kenya, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

