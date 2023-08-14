PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.47.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,838,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $136.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

