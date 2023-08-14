Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,142.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Ferguson Stock Up 0.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $159.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.06. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $163.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.