Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 930.83

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 930.83 ($11.90).

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.78) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.50) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.78) to GBX 970 ($12.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.37) to GBX 880 ($11.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 746.60 ($9.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.22). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 695.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 678.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,285.71%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

