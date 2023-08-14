Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 930.83

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 930.83 ($11.90).
Several equities analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.78) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.50) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.78) to GBX 970 ($12.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.37) to GBX 880 ($11.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,285.71%.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
