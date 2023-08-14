Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target at $139.19

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 4.0 %

AMAT opened at $138.83 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

