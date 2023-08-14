Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,937 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,937 ($37.53).
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.70) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.14) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bunzl to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,850 ($36.42) to GBX 2,550 ($32.59) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.
About Bunzl
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
