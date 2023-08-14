Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,937 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,937 ($37.53).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.70) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.14) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bunzl to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,850 ($36.42) to GBX 2,550 ($32.59) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bunzl

Bunzl Stock Down 0.1 %

About Bunzl

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,806 ($35.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,928.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,022.25. The company has a market cap of £9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,991.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,603 ($33.27) and a one year high of GBX 3,249 ($41.52).

(Get Free Report

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.