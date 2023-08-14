Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.82.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -7.79%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $42,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $426,046. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,221,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,130,000 after buying an additional 278,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,846,000 after buying an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

