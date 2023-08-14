Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 87.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvei by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 83,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nuvei by 13.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Nuvei by 12.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,812,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,091,000 after buying an additional 309,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuvei by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

