Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 817,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 17.0 %

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

