Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYM. William Blair downgraded shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,986,006 shares of company stock worth $507,412,988. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.62 and a beta of 1.55. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 57.19% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

