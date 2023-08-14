Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.92.
AXSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
