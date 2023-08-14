Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.92.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

