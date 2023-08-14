Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Target Price at $82.50

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAN

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAN opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.