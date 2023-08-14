2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Piper Sandler

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $7.40 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.34.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $3.89 on Thursday. 2U has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $316.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in 2U by 6.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,565,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 100,151 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of 2U by 9.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

