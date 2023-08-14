Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of VTYX opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of -0.40.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,513,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,991,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $515,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,502,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,513,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,991,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,715 shares of company stock valued at $21,766,008. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

