Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) PT Lowered to $22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VERX. Bank of America lowered Vertex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Vertex stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.52. Vertex has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $5,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $5,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 80,816 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,527,422.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,828,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,698,850 shares of company stock worth $31,855,432 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vertex by 100.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

