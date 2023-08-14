Citigroup Lowers Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $21.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Vertex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Get Vertex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertex

Vertex Stock Down 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

VERX stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $187,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $4,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 89,236 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $1,665,143.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584,181 shares in the company, valued at $104,200,817.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $187,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,698,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,855,432 over the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.