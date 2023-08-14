Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Oppenheimer

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $33.40 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of -0.40.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,512,911 shares in the company, valued at $50,712,776.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,629 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $364,149.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,807.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,512,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,712,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,715 shares of company stock valued at $21,766,008 over the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,854 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,135,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,832,000 after buying an additional 1,177,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $15,412,000.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

