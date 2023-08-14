Alliance Global Partners Trims Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Target Price to $8.50

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Vislink Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of VISL stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. Vislink Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VISL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.15% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products.

