Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VSAT. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.75.

Get Viasat alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSAT

Viasat Stock Up 2.1 %

VSAT opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Viasat has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,407 shares of company stock worth $59,850 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 364,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 989,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 334,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.