Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of -0.40. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $364,149.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,807.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $364,149.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,807.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 35,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $1,279,195.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,837,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,789,024.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,715 shares of company stock valued at $21,766,008. Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

