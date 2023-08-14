Rosenblatt Securities Increases Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $14.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VIAV. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

