Barclays Trims Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price to GBX 1,180

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,270 ($16.23) to GBX 1,180 ($15.08) in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ANFGF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($19.81) to GBX 1,350 ($17.25) in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,230 ($15.72) to GBX 1,140 ($14.57) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,083.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $18.80 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

