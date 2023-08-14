Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target to GBX 970

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 640 ($8.18) to GBX 970 ($12.40) in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,200 ($15.34) to GBX 1,400 ($17.89) in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,021.67.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

About Fevertree Drinks

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

