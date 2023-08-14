AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,202,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,924,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,891,642 shares of company stock valued at $56,338,248. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.77.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

