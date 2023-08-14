LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $119.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.57.

Several research firms have commented on LCII. CJS Securities cut LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

LCI Industries stock opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.50. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,001,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LCI Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after acquiring an additional 230,682 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 379,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after acquiring an additional 215,088 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,741,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

