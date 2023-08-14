WalkMe’s (WKME) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

WKME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.21.

WKME opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.72 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 31.29% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in WalkMe by 46.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WalkMe by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

