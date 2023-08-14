XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

XPEL Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $83.25 on Thursday. XPEL has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.47 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at XPEL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $545,120.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316,912 shares in the company, valued at $25,197,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $545,120.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316,912 shares in the company, valued at $25,197,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $177,244.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,175,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,284,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,211 shares of company stock worth $7,701,458. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 114.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 172.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after acquiring an additional 340,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,796,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,545,000 after acquiring an additional 311,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.