Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

WPRT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

