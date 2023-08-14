Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Increased to GBX 140 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.84) to GBX 159 ($2.03) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 88 ($1.12) to GBX 104 ($1.33) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 110 ($1.41) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.75.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DROOF

Deliveroo Stock Performance

About Deliveroo

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

(Get Free Report)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.