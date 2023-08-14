American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

AWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.94.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.