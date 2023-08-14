Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 183

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 159 ($2.03) to GBX 183 ($2.34) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DROOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 115 ($1.47) in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 88 ($1.12) to GBX 104 ($1.33) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.75.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deliveroo

Deliveroo Price Performance

Deliveroo Company Profile

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Deliveroo has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.