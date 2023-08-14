89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Raised to $34.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.63.

ETNB opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.70. 89bio has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $111,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 89bio news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $111,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,750 shares of company stock worth $646,938 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

