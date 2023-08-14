RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Wedbush

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on RumbleON from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, major shareholder Stone House Capital Management bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,185,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,750. Insiders own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RumbleON by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RumbleON by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in RumbleON by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

