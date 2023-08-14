Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTTX opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Better Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Better Therapeutics

In other news, insider Mark A. Berman purchased 54,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $40,005.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 388,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Better Therapeutics news, CEO Frank Karbe bought 137,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,483.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Berman purchased 54,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $40,005.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 388,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,379.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,699,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,691 in the last three months. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 101,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Better Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 64,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.