Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VRDN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $63,577.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

