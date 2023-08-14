2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $7.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of 2U from $7.40 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.34.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. 2U has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in 2U by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 2U by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in 2U by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

