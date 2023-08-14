Ross Stores’ (ROST) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $120.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 888 reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 978.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,674 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

